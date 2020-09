Or Copy this URL to Share

On Sept. 5, 2020.





Survived by sons, Joel C. and Keith A., grandchildren Breeana, Janeus, and Alexandria. great grandchild Allana, Sister Millicient Hill. Viewing 9:30 A.M. Sat., Sept. 12, 2020, Mass, 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace, 820 North Hills Ave., Glenside, PA 19038. Interment Rolling Green Memorial Park.EMMANUEL JOHNSON F.H.



