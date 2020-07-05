1/1
ARTHUR SYLVAN BRILL
BRILL
ARTHUR SYLVAN


Died of COVID-19 on June 2, 2020 in Newtown Square, PA. Art is survived by his 2 daughters, Julie and Claire Brill, and 4 grandchildren. He was devoted to his wife of 60 years, Patricia Hartig Brill, who died in February, 2018.
A Philadelphia native, Art graduated with highest honors in Physics from UC Berkeley in 1949, then earned a PhD in Biophysics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1956. His career took him to Cornell, Oxford, Yale, and ultimately the University of Virginia, where he was on the faculty for thirty years before becoming an emeritus professor. He stayed involved in research into his 90s.
Art was known for his love for family and friends, his wit, and his infectious enthusiasm for science, music, books, and interesting conversation. He was a warm and welcoming host who made others feel valued. His intellectual curiosity and delight in human accomplishments never diminished.
Art had a real passion and spark and often said that he had been both lucky and happy in his life. We miss him dearly.
Condolences:

jnelsonrigbyfh.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
