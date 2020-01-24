|
|
SCHULLER
ARTHUR W.
Age 71, on January 21, 2020, of Medford, NJ. formerly of Springfield, PA. Beloved husband of Maureen D. (nee Diamond) and devoted father of Timothy J. (Paula), Patricia E. Hodos (John), Joan A.Braca (Tony), Christopher M. (Angela) and Stephanie C. Rodemer (Scott) and step-father of Brian P. Thuer (AnnMarie), Kevin M. Thuer (Rachel), Brendan D. Thuer and Kaitlin M. Strizki (James). Also survived by 17 grandchildren, his sister Margaret Russell, many nieces and nephews and his faithful rescue Cockapoo "Charlie".
Friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday Eve 6-8 P.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall, PA 19008 and his Funeral Mass Monday 10 A.M. in St. Dorothy's Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020