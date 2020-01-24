Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank C. Videon Funeral Home
2001 Sproul Rd.
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy's Church
4910 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
ARTHUR W. SCHULLER Notice
SCHULLER
ARTHUR W.


Age 71, on January 21, 2020, of Medford, NJ. formerly of Springfield, PA. Beloved husband of Maureen D. (nee Diamond) and devoted father of Timothy J. (Paula), Patricia E. Hodos (John), Joan A.Braca (Tony), Christopher M. (Angela) and Stephanie C. Rodemer (Scott) and step-father of Brian P. Thuer (AnnMarie), Kevin M. Thuer (Rachel), Brendan D. Thuer and Kaitlin M. Strizki (James). Also survived by 17 grandchildren, his sister Margaret Russell, many nieces and nephews and his faithful rescue Cockapoo "Charlie".
Friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday Eve 6-8 P.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall, PA 19008 and his Funeral Mass Monday 10 A.M. in St. Dorothy's Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020
