rumor (not verified but believ-ed by many) was that Tom never lost a campaign in large part because Mary was always at his side as his most visible and most vocal supporter.
As Mary and Tom were raising their family, one of their favorite family activities was traveling the U.S. to tour the nation's great National Parks. Over the course of ten years or so, the family of seven managed to visit Yosemite, Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, and several other park desti-nations. The family also spent many summer vacations at the Seabrook Island Resort near Charleston, SC. Mary's constant message to her children was "Make sure you get out and experience life, be active!"
Mary was actively involved in her children's schools and PTAs, served on the Haddonfield Planning Board, and frequently volunteered at Contact, a mental health hotline. After raising her children, she embarked on a successful real estate career, spanning more than 20 years, and eventually retired from Lenny Vermaat & Leonard in Haddonfield at the age of 79. Mary was an avid competitive bridge player, enjoyed golf and tennis, and was a longtime member of the Tavistock Country Club.
Mary was very proud of her Irish heritage. During a trip to Ireland many years ago, she and Tom found themselves in need of directions from a local resident. Rather than just point-ing them in the right direction, the resident said: "Let me walk you there myself!" Reflecting on this experience, Mary believed that the friendly reaction of their Irish acquaint-ance was a clear indication of how she herself was influenced by her heritage. "No wonder I have such a love of meeting new people and enjoying their company," she once said, "I'm Irish!"
Mary died peacefully at Brandywine Senior Living in Haddonfield. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Shusted and the beloved mother of Thomas J., Jr. (Rita) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Mark J. (Noel) of Roseville, CA, John P. (Sandra) of Newtown Square, PA, Anne S. Barker (William) of St. Davids, PA and Erik C. (Rory) of Johns Creek, GA. She was the loving grandmother of 11 (Paul, James, Garrett, Ryan, Christine, Caroline, Sam, Kiera, Cole, Thomas and Luke), and the sister of the late Eleanor Stimac. For the past 14 years, Mary thoroughly enjoyed the company of, and shared many wonderful experiences with, her longtime companion, Ray Hofmann.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Mary may be made to The Saint Joseph's Carpenter Society, 20 Church St., Camden, NJ 08105 (www.sjcscamden.org)
