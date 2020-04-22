|
|
PELTEKIS
ATHANASIOS
On Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1 A.M., at the age of 82, passed away in his sleep. Know by many as "Tommy", he came to America in 1974, with his wife Eleni, and two son's Christos and Vasilios (Bill). Tommy was a true American Hero Story. Working to save money to buy his own hot dog cart on Erie Avenue, and eventually saving enough to buy his own lunch truck. Tommy was an amazing hard-working father, a wonderful husband, and an astounding "Pop Pou", grand-father. His grandchildren will never forget the double mint gum that he had ready to give them every time they got in his car from the school bus. Always ready to put a smile on your face!
He is survived by his wife Eleni, his 2 sons, Christos and his wife Tania, and their 4 children, Katerina, Peter, Anastasia, and Dimitrios and his youngest son Vasilios "Bill" and his wife Cheryl and their 5 children, Eleni, Nicoletta, Thomas, Alexandra, and Angela.
The Viewing and Funeral will be held at Evangelismos of Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church located at 6501 Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19149 on Monday, April 27th at 10:00 A.M. Because of the Corona Virus, the State won't allow visitors to pay their respects. We will have a future time where friends and family will be invited to visit the family. Also please keep, Eleni his wife in your thoughts and prayers, as the same night of her husbands passing, she fell and broke her hip and is currently recovering in the hospital, isolated from family because of COVID 19.
GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020