KUEHL







Passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born in 1987 in Phila., PA., where his love of the Philadelphia Eagles began.Christopher joined the US Navy in 2013. During his highly decorated 7 years of service he received numerous service unit and campaign awards as well as two Navy Achievement Medals and the Navy/Marine Corp Commendation Medal (posthumously). Christopher started his life of service at a young age. He was very active in church from elementary school through college. In Albright College, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), a service fraternity. There, he received a BS degree in 2010. From the time that he was a young boy, Christopher had a love for the outdoors. He always loved going fishing, camping, and hiking. Upon joining the Navy, he found a love for bowling, billiards, and travel. He always(continued)