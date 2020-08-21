SCHLAG





On August 18, 2020, Audrey Elizabeth (Zener) Schlag, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 95 in Malvern, PA. Audrey was born on July 11, 1925 in Chester, PA to Elizabeth Irene (Keck) Zener and Eugene Pier Zener. Audrey is pre-deceased by her parents, her loving husband Charles Schlag, and her brother Earl Zener. She graduated from Prospect Park High School in 1943 with a Commercial Course major. During WWII, she worked at the Immigration Office on Chestnut St. in Philadelphia. And when in Cape May, NJ she met her future husband one summer and was swept off her feet. Charlie only had eyes for her and promised to marry her from the day he met her. While he was off in the war, she was at home continuing her work at the Immigration office in Philadelphia. After the war they married on April 22, 1946 and recently celebrated 74 years of marriage. An extraordinarily skilled admin-istrator, Audrey continued to work for Immigration while living at Alameda Naval Air Station in CA. They then moved to Seattle where Charlie was flying transports for the Navy, until their move to Wheeling WV where they started their family of seven. They moved shortly after the birth of their son, Rene, to Pennsylvania and had lived there since. She was an incredibly intelligent, elegant, and capable woman who handled not only a large family, but all of Charlie's escapades with great skill. She loved birds, flowers, interior decorating, and the color pink. Her taste in clothes, jewelry, and fine furniture was exquisite. Audrey had many memories of growing up during the depression, including traveling with her mother by train to Philadelphia to help save their home. She had a joyful adolescence babysitting and playing field hockey for her school. Audrey loved the movies and shopping for clothes. Quite the competent secretary and bookkeeper, she would often send Charlie's love letters back with the spelling and grammar corrected. These skills would serve her well in their married life. She joined Chuck (as only she could call him) on an adventure of a lifetime, becoming the stabilizing force in their marriage. With her quick wit and money managing skills, she was able to keep Chuck's many forays into commerce or retail in line and profitable. Audrey had a tenderness too, and found joy in all animals, often exclaiming, they were the wise ones. Audrey believed that to raise her children so each could excel, one must rejoice in and nurture each one's uniqueness. She labored through, with pride, 7 individual personalities who have proved that herpractice in parenting was fully successful. She found pride and comfort in the accomplish-ments of each of her children. She will be missed by her 7 children: Rene (Marguerite), Marilyn (Edward), Carol (John), Karen (Michael), Linda (Duane), Eric (Cindy), and Lois (Tom); by her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at St. Patrick Church, Malvern, PA. Attendance is limited due to COVID-19. She will be interred at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, along with Charles.A memorial celebration will be held, when possible, in the spring of 2021. Donations to Penn Medicine Hospice can be made in her honor at this site:

