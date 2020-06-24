GARBER





Of Phila., PA, passed away on June 21, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Irvin Garber. Devoted mother of Jeffrey (Irene) Garber, Michelle (Scott) Bialor and the late Marc Garber. Sister of the late Aaron Aidenbaum. Grandmother of Brian (Randi) Kabinoff, Steven (Danielle) Kabinoff, Jennifer (Jim) Kniele, Ilyse Garber, Keith (Tammy) Garber, Seth (Dana) Garber, Ted (Jamie) Garber, Josh Garber and Alexa Garber. Step-grandmother of Amy (Bryan) Scott and Melanie Hermann. Great-grandmother of 21. Due to the current pandemic, Services and Burial are private. Contributions to her memory can be made to any animal or children's charity of donor's choice.

www.levinefuneral.com



