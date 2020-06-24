AUDREY (Aidenbaum) GARBER
GARBER
AUDREY (nee Aidenbaum)


Of Phila., PA, passed away on June 21, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Irvin Garber. Devoted mother of Jeffrey (Irene) Garber, Michelle (Scott) Bialor and the late Marc Garber. Sister of the late Aaron Aidenbaum. Grandmother of Brian (Randi) Kabinoff, Steven (Danielle) Kabinoff, Jennifer (Jim) Kniele, Ilyse Garber, Keith (Tammy) Garber, Seth (Dana) Garber, Ted (Jamie) Garber, Josh Garber and Alexa Garber. Step-grandmother of Amy (Bryan) Scott and Melanie Hermann. Great-grandmother of 21. Due to the current pandemic, Services and Burial are private. Contributions to her memory can be made to any animal or children's charity of donor's choice.

www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
