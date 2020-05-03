TAYLOR
AUDREY H. (nee Cowell)
On May 2, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, age 91. Wife of the late George Y. Taylor. Devoted mother of Bruce G. Taylor. Grandmother of Adam and Ryan. Great grandmother of 7. A Celebration of Her Life will take place in the future. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Jude and the Nativity Church, Lafayette Hill.
www.lownes.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.