AUDREY H. (Cowell) TAYLOR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share AUDREY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAYLOR
AUDREY H. (nee Cowell)
On May 2, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, age 91. Wife of the late George Y. Taylor. Devoted mother of Bruce G. Taylor. Grandmother of Adam and Ryan. Great grandmother of 7. A Celebration of Her Life will take place in the future. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Jude and the Nativity Church, Lafayette Hill.
www.lownes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved