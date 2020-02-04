The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:30 PM
Mount Nazareth
2755 Holme Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:30 PM
Mount Nazareth
2755 Holme Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
On February 3, 2020 at age 82. Survived by her sister Mary Conway, sister-in-law Dolores Kimbar, many nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday 3:30 P.M. at Mount Nazareth, 2755 Holme Ave., Phila., PA 19152, followed by her Funeral Mass at 4:30 P.M. Interment Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sr. M. Audrey's name to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth Development Office, 310 North River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016 would be appreciated.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020
