RAVITCH
AUDREY L. (nee Butkiewicz)
June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert; devoted sister of Mary Jo Wendt; loving daughter of the late Robert and Kathryn (nee Linfante) Butkiewicz. Funeral Services were private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Ste. 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.