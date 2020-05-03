GILINGER

AUDREY MAE

92, passed away on April 28. Audrey was the wife of the late Elmer Gilinger. She is survived by her children: Mark (Nancy) Gilinger, Wayne (Christine) Gilinger, Amy Gallagher; grandchildren: Scott (Ali), Heather (Jeff) Palladino, Ashley (CJ) Gallagher, Katelyn Gilinger, Thomas Valderrama, Dillon Valderrama; Great-granchildren: Lily and Bennett Palladino. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Elmer and son Gary Gilinger. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Audrey's name to the Questers or Face to Face Germantown





