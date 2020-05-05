AUSTIN "KEN" TARPEY
1931 - 2020
TARPEY
AUSTIN "KEN"
88, of Lansdale, died Friday, May 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia B. (Brindley) Tarpey. Born Aug. 22, 1931 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Dominick and Catherine (Kenny) Tarpey.
Ken served in the Air Force. He received his Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University. He was employed at Unisys until he retired. After retirement he enjoyed golf, going to the casinos and spending time with his family and pets.
He is survived by his children Kathleen M. Davis (Gyer) of Hilltown, Michael F. Tarpey (Angela) of Lansdale and Joseph F. Tarpey (Lizanne) of Perkasie: son-in-law Dave Mahaffey of Hilltown; 10 grandchildren,; 6 great grand-children; siblings Catherine Horgan, Thomas Tarpey (Patty) and Dorothy Lennox (Gene).
Ken is predeceased in death by his wife Patricia and daughter Patty Mahaffey, brothers James and Danny Tarpey, sister-in-law Joanne Tarpey and brother-in-law Jack Horgan.
He will be deeply missed.Arrs by HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.
www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
