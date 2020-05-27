MACCONNELL

AVRAHAM SHLOMO

Born Edward Andrew MacConnell on January 10th 1948, passed May 11 2020. suddenly due to Coronavirus.

Born in Phila. to Robert and Beatrice MacConnell. He had a diverse & enriched life. He served in Vietnam for the US Army from 1967-1969. When he returned, he joined the Philadelphia Police & served the citizens until in the Juvenile Aid Sex Crimes Division. He was honored with a commendation from the City for his work arresting a ring abusive employees at the youth detention center.

An avid golfer with 4 hole in ones, volunteer of the year for the American Liver Foundation, a Freemason/ Shriner for over 30 years. After retiring he started a financial planning firm.

After converting to Judaism, he changed his name and served for a time as the president of Young Israel of Elkins Park, a special honor for a convert. He was fortunate enough to be escorted to New York for his flight to Israel by his favorite Rabbis, Feldheim, Bluementhal & Halperin who will miss him as well as his closest friend Allen & the Rothenberg family who he loved. He cherished learning as much as he could about his faith and imparting it to others just as much.

His daughter in law Kathleen was a devoted advocate for him & loved speaking with him about growing up in Phila. She always made sure his apart-ment was fully stocked with his care items and the treats he enjoyed the most including his favorite Tastykakes.

He will be deeply missed by his brother Robert (Joyce) and his children, Edward (Kathleen) Stephanie (Pete) his grand-children Robert, Katelin (Matthew) Edward, Dalton, Jennifer and Joseph and his great-grandchild Chloe the light of his life. As he wished he was laid to rest in Eretz Chaim Cemetery in Jerusalem Israel on May 13th 2020. The family intends to have a Graveside Service in Israel when possible.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store