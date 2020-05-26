Or Copy this URL to Share

AYRTON OLIVER REID

Dec. 14, 1944 - May 25, 2008



"We miss you"

"Gone but not forgotten"

From Tammy, Shawn, Dave, Michael, Carol, Andy< Ricky, Hilma, Sherry, Marlon, Mickey and all his grand and great grand children and many friends and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store