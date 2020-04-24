|
|
YARON
BARAK (Shuki) Z"L ,
76, of Bala Cynwyd and Haifa. Husband, Father, Friend. Passed on April 21, 2020 at 9:06 AM, at Arden Courts Memory Care Community in King of Prussia, PA
Barak was born in Haifa, Israel, and after his military service in the Navy, moved to the US.
He obtained his JD at the Law School of the University of Miami. His mentor and beloved Father figure was Rabbi Leon Kronish from Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach.
Barak moved to Philadelphia in 1980, where he met his beloved wife Susan (nee Koduss). They married in 1984. They raised their four children, David Yaron (Rona Wilf) Daniella (Ben Bacigalupa) Mariana (Eric Rossman) and Laura (Todd Serinsky). They were blessed with seven grandchildren (Jacob, Alex and Liliana Rossman; Zachary, Eva and Ariela Serinsky, and Atai Wilf-Yaron) and three step-grandchildren (Jasper, Lilly and Samantha Bacigalupa)
Graveside Service took place at Chesed Shel Emet Jewish section at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, on April 23 at 11:00 AM. Rabbi Eric Lazar officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barak's memory to: Temple Brith Achim, 481 South Gulph Rd, King of Prussia PA 19406, Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, and to Arden Courts, 620 West Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406, Attn: Nicole Groff.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020