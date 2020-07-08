1/
BARBARA A. (Durkin) HANEY
HANEY
BARBARA A. (nee Durkin)
On July 5, 2020, age 76 yrs., of Glenside. Wife of the late Henry M., Jr. Mother of Kathryn Maupay (Michael), Ann Elizabeth Heljenek (Tim), Brian (Patricia) and Eileen (Michael). Loving Mom Mom to Aidan, Rowan, Colin, Maeve, Nora, Quinton, Ruby and Fiona. Funeral Mass Friday 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Friday after 9 A.M.. Procession to Ivy Hill Crematory following Mass. In lieu of flowers donations to Growth Horizons Family and Friends at (mdonnelly@grhorizons.com) would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
1 entry
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
