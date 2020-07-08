HANEYBARBARA A. (nee Durkin)
On July 5, 2020, age 76 yrs., of Glenside. Wife of the late Henry M., Jr. Mother of Kathryn Maupay (Michael), Ann Elizabeth Heljenek (Tim), Brian (Patricia) and Eileen (Michael). Loving Mom Mom to Aidan, Rowan, Colin, Maeve, Nora, Quinton, Ruby and Fiona. Funeral Mass Friday 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Friday after 9 A.M.. Procession to Ivy Hill Crematory following Mass. In lieu of flowers donations to Growth Horizons Family and Friends at (mdonnelly@grhorizons.com
) would be appreciated.
