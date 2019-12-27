|
|
McLAIN
BARBARA A.
Age 84, of Spring City, PA, on December 11, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John J. and Frances McLain (nee Callaghan). Loving sister of Margaret Schultz, John J. McLain, Jr. and Patti McLain-Fulton. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday 12 Noon-1:00 P.M. at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 1:00 P.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019