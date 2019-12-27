The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA McLAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA A. McLAIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA A. McLAIN Notice
McLAIN
BARBARA A.
Age 84, of Spring City, PA, on December 11, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John J. and Frances McLain (nee Callaghan). Loving sister of Margaret Schultz, John J. McLain, Jr. and Patti McLain-Fulton. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday 12 Noon-1:00 P.M. at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 1:00 P.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now