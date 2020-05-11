Or Copy this URL to Share

RUMIG

BARBARA A.

May 8, 2020. Wife of Frederick J.; loving mother of Jennifer A. Rumig and Frederick P.; dear sister of Paul Keyser (Patti Windes), Linda Williams, and William Keyser (Theresa Flack); dear aunt of Sherry Dietz (Michael), and Max and Lorenzo Keyser; great aunt of Taylor and Kyle Dietz. Services were held privately. A Memorial gathering for Barbara will be held at a later date.



