BARBARA A. RUMIG
1948 - 2020
May 8, 2020. Wife of Frederick J.; loving mother of Jennifer A. Rumig and Frederick P.; dear sister of Paul Keyser (Patti Windes), Linda Williams, and William Keyser (Theresa Flack); dear aunt of Sherry Dietz (Michael), and Max and Lorenzo Keyser; great aunt of Taylor and Kyle Dietz. Services were held privately. A Memorial gathering for Barbara will be held at a later date.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.
