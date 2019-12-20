Home

On December 18, 2019. Sister of Martin (Marcia) Satinsky and Ellen (Howard) Rosenfeld, aunt of Alex (Sara) Satinsky, Sara (Ramin) Hanai, Andrea (Edward) Ostroff and Hillary (Chris Hastings) Rosenfeld; also survived by 10 great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday 12 Noon at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the residence of Ellen and Howard Rosenfeld. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019
