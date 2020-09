Or Copy this URL to Share

Aug. 21, 2020





mother of Barbaraanne Wilhelm-DellaPenna (Jeffrey) and the late Donna Klinke. She will be sadly missed by her grand and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Services Friday 9-11 A.M. from THE EUGENE A. GNIEWEK FUNERAL HOME, 2711-13 E. Allegheny Ave. (Allegh. Exit I-95). Catholic Prayer Service 10 A.M. Int. Private. Coronavirus restrictions will be observed.



