Dec. 17, 2019 of Phila., PA; beloved wife of the late Martin; loving mother of Laura (Keith) Schulz; cherished grandmother of Anya and Alexandra Schulz. Relatives and friends are invited to Chapel Services Friday, 1 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment at Mount Sharon Cemetery. Shiva will be held at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019