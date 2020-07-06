ALTERMANBARBARA "Bobby"
(nee Goldstein)
July 4, 2020. Wife of Philip J.; Mother of Marlene Green and Charles "Chuck" Alterman; grandmother of Jacqueline and Stephanie Green. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services, Wednesday, 11 A.M. at Montefiore Cem., 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, Pa. 19046. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 150 Monument Rd., #402, Bala Cynwyd, PA. 19004 or The American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., Pa. 19103.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com