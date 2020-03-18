|
BERGER
BARBARA ANN (nee Fish)
84, March 16, 2020. Wife of the late Allan J. Berger. Mother of Andrea Berger, Lisa Berger (Jeff) Baskin and Adam (Rachel) Berger. Nana of Adin and Zack Berger and Sophie and the late Joey Baskin. Daughter of the late Albert A. Fish and Sadie Fish Goldberg. Sister of the late Richard (Frances) Fish. Sister-in-law of Shirley (the late Stanley) Tauber. Services and Interment private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the (Phila Walk Team: MissBarb), 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, Main Line Reform Temple (Odell Library Endowment Fund), 410 Montgomery Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096 or Gratz College (Tuttleman Library Fund), 7605 Old York Rd., Melrose Park, PA 19027.
