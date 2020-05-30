MYERS
BARBARA ANN (nee Ball)
On May 28, 2020. After a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Gary; mother of Barrie (Scott) Holstein and Jaymie (Earle) Spencer, beloved grandmother of Jesse Holstein and Ryan Holstein. Sister of Joseph (Sandy) Ball, Dana (and the late Sandy) Meyers, and Jayne Flaxman. Barbara grew up in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia and attended Olney High School. She married Gary in 1958, they were married for 55 years, they loved each other deeply. Barbara was a very bright light. Wherever she went, even at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, she seemed to know everyone. She was a past president of Temple Emanuel Sisterhood, store manager of Ceko, but most importantly the most wonderful wife and mother in the world. Our hearts will never be the same. Barbara will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
BARBARA ANN (nee Ball)
On May 28, 2020. After a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Gary; mother of Barrie (Scott) Holstein and Jaymie (Earle) Spencer, beloved grandmother of Jesse Holstein and Ryan Holstein. Sister of Joseph (Sandy) Ball, Dana (and the late Sandy) Meyers, and Jayne Flaxman. Barbara grew up in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia and attended Olney High School. She married Gary in 1958, they were married for 55 years, they loved each other deeply. Barbara was a very bright light. Wherever she went, even at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, she seemed to know everyone. She was a past president of Temple Emanuel Sisterhood, store manager of Ceko, but most importantly the most wonderful wife and mother in the world. Our hearts will never be the same. Barbara will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 30, 2020.