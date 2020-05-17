BARBARA ANN (Bachmann) ROWLAND-WILSON
ROWLAND-WILSON
BARBARA ANN (nee Bachmann)
Age 68, died April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert G. Wilson and the late Charles Rowland; and loving sister of Edward H. Bachmann III. Barbara was a librarian for 36 years at the Free Library of Philadelphia serving Falls, Tacony, Main, NE Regional, Bushrod, and Holmesburg Branches. At a later date when deemed safe, the family will have a Memorial Service at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Rd., Phila., PA 19115. Interment was private at Green Tree Cemetery. Arrs. ROSE FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
