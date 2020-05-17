Or Copy this URL to Share

ROWLAND-WILSON

BARBARA ANN (nee Bachmann)

Age 68, died April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert G. Wilson and the late Charles Rowland; and loving sister of Edward H. Bachmann III. Barbara was a librarian for 36 years at the Free Library of Philadelphia serving Falls, Tacony, Main, NE Regional, Bushrod, and Holmesburg Branches. At a later date when deemed safe, the family will have a Memorial Service at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Rd., Phila., PA 19115. Interment was private at Green Tree Cemetery. Arrs. ROSE FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store