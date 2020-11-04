1/
BARBARA ANN SENECA
1954 - 2020
Of Elkins Park, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, at the age of 66. Barbara was born in Philadelphia at Pennsylvania Hospital on Jan. 9, 1954 to her parents, the late Altimus and Rita (Amato) Seneca. She is survived by her devoted husband Daniel Dempsey; her beloved son Patrick (Rebecca); and her loving sister Laurel Seneca (Brenda LeClerc). Barbara was a graduate of Princeton University (AB Biochem 1975) and University of Rochester (MBA 1979). She worked as a market research consultant in the pharmaceutical industry for over 30 years. Due to the pandemic, funeral arrangements are private. A public celebration of Barbara's life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to the Chordoma Foundation or the Salvation Army. www.lifecelebration.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
