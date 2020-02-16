|
|
SHANER
BARBARA ANN (nee Wenclewicz)
On Feb 6. 2020 of Ridley Park. Loving wife of John C. Shaner. Mother of Kaelea and Joshua Shaner. Sister of Joseph Wenclewicz, David (Diane), Brian, Karen and Denise Takakjy. Sister in-law of William R. (Melanie), Carl F., David H., Cathi (Al Kalbach) Shaner, Sylvie Deschamps and Kathi Bailey. Aunt of Genevieve Hachey (Matthew), Brian Shaner (Beca) and Sean Takakjy. Memorial Service 2 P.M., Saturday, March 21, at WHITE-LUTTRELL FUNERAL HOME, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park PA where relatives and friends may call after 1 P.M. Burial Private. Memorial gifts to the Amercian Kidney Foun-dation, or Center for Vision Loss.
www.whiteluttrell.com
