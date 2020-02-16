Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridley Park, PA - Ridley Park
311 N. Swarthmore Avenue
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ridley Park, PA - Ridley Park
311 N. Swarthmore Avenue
Ridley Park, PA 19078
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Ridley Park, PA - Ridley Park
311 N. Swarthmore Avenue
Ridley Park, PA 19078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SHANER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN (Wenclewicz) SHANER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA ANN (Wenclewicz) SHANER Notice
SHANER
BARBARA ANN (nee Wenclewicz)


On Feb 6. 2020 of Ridley Park. Loving wife of John C. Shaner. Mother of Kaelea and Joshua Shaner. Sister of Joseph Wenclewicz, David (Diane), Brian, Karen and Denise Takakjy. Sister in-law of William R. (Melanie), Carl F., David H., Cathi (Al Kalbach) Shaner, Sylvie Deschamps and Kathi Bailey. Aunt of Genevieve Hachey (Matthew), Brian Shaner (Beca) and Sean Takakjy. Memorial Service 2 P.M., Saturday, March 21, at WHITE-LUTTRELL FUNERAL HOME, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park PA where relatives and friends may call after 1 P.M. Burial Private. Memorial gifts to the Amercian Kidney Foun-dation, or Center for Vision Loss.

www.whiteluttrell.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -