WEAVER
BARBARA ANN
aged 82, passed away on December 6th, 2019, at Cornwall Manor in Cornwall, PA. She is survived by her husband James Weaver, and son Philip Weaver, and daughter Sarah Weaver (Martha Hardy), and her sister Judith Kahler (Gerald Kahler). A memorial Friends meeting for worship will be held in the Health Center Community Room at Cornwall Manor, Cornwall Pennsylvania on May 16th, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. All are welcome to attend to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers please donate to Abington Friends School.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020