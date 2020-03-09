The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
The Wayne Presbyterian Church
125 East Lancaster Avenue
Wayne, PA
View Map
BARBARA ANNE KENTFIELD


1929 - 2020
BARBARA ANNE KENTFIELD Notice
KENTFIELD
BARBARA ANNE


Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at White Horse Village in Newtown Square, PA. Beloved wife of the late Howard Kentfield; loving mother of Douglas of New York City, Joseph of Newark, DE, Nancy of Berwyn, PA, and the late David Kentfield; caring grandmother of Nik, Stephanie, Kelly, Max, Brian, Kerstin, Emily, Alexa, Michael, Britta, Lauren, Kent, and Mara, and 4 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Stella, Perry, and Sophia; also survived by her brother, Bob Smith of Ft. Collins, CO, and cousin, Herb Hoppe of Rocky River, OH. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12th at 1 PM at The Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 East Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA. Refreshments will be served before the service in the church chapel. Interment Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9800. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 9, 2020
