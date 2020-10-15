October 11, 2020, age 71, Devoted wife of Salvatore, Beloved mother of Salvatore (Christina) and Candice (Shane) McNulty, stepmother of Tracey Triolo, loving grandmother of Salvatore, Christopher, Dominic, Jack, Sophia Rose, Shane, Jr., Morgan, Stephen and Alexa. Sister of Coleen Johnson, Kathleen Mitnick, Maureen Sullender, JoAnne McCoy, Jackie Bucholski, Patrick Kelly, Lynda Kelly, John Kelly and Debbie Cook. Sister-in-law of Nicholas Triolo and Maria Glavey; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara was a retired Phila. School Teacher and will be missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Monday 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in her memory to thefundsdp.org
