1/1
BARBARA ANNE (nee KELLY) TRIOLO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 11, 2020, age 71, Devoted wife of Salvatore, Beloved mother of Salvatore (Christina) and Candice (Shane) McNulty, stepmother of Tracey Triolo, loving grandmother of Salvatore, Christopher, Dominic, Jack, Sophia Rose, Shane, Jr., Morgan, Stephen and Alexa. Sister of Coleen Johnson, Kathleen Mitnick, Maureen Sullender, JoAnne McCoy, Jackie Bucholski, Patrick Kelly, Lynda Kelly, John Kelly and Debbie Cook. Sister-in-law of Nicholas Triolo and Maria Glavey; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara was a retired Phila. School Teacher and will be missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Monday 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in her memory to thefundsdp.org. www.baldifuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baldi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved