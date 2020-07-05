MILKISBARBARA B. (nee Batten)
Passed away on June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard L. Milkis. Loving mother of J. Edward Allen, H. Gail Allen, Robert R. Allen, Jr. (Sandy), Randall W. Allen, Sidney Milkis (Carol), Viki Corbitt and Abby Trybulski (Dan). Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038
on Monday, July 13th, 4-5 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., Suite 102., Phila., PA 19106.
www.mayfuneralhome.com