1/1
BARBARA B. (Batten) MILKIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILKIS
BARBARA B. (nee Batten) Passed away on June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard L. Milkis. Loving mother of J. Edward Allen, H. Gail Allen, Robert R. Allen, Jr. (Sandy), Randall W. Allen, Sidney Milkis (Carol), Viki Corbitt and Abby Trybulski (Dan). Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038 on Monday, July 13th, 4-5 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102., Phila., PA 19106.

www.mayfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
William R. May Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved