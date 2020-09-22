1/
Barbara (MITCHELL) BORMACK
September 20, 2020 of Haver-ford, PA. Wife of the late Melvin Bormack; Mother of Leslie Seibel, Mitchell Bormack and Matthew Bormack; Sister of Trevethan Brownlee (the late Herbert) and Sandran Ellis (Jack); Grandmother of Sarah Seibel. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday Sept. 23rd, 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Sharon Cemetery (Springfield, PA). The family respectfully requests contributions in lieu of flowers be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org). www.levinefuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
