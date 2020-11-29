Of Philadelphia, on November 26, 2020, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Adam. Loving mother of Joseph M. (Barbara) and Katharine J. Devoted Oma to Alexandra and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Katharina Eggers. Her family will receive relatives and friends, Tuesday from 9 A.M. until her Funeral Mass begins at 10 A.M. St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila, PA 19111. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to the PPH Employee Appreciation Fund at: www.pphfamily.org/giving/donate
To send condolences: www.campbellfh.com