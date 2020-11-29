1/
BARBARA (KELLER) BRAUNSCHEK
Of Philadelphia, on November 26, 2020, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Adam. Loving mother of Joseph M. (Barbara) and Katharine J. Devoted Oma to Alexandra and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Katharina Eggers. Her family will receive relatives and friends, Tuesday from 9 A.M. until her Funeral Mass begins at 10 A.M. St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila, PA 19111. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to the PPH Employee Appreciation Fund at: www.pphfamily.org/giving/donate To send condolences: www.campbellfh.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. William Church
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. William Church
Funeral services provided by
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
