BARBARA BRENNAN

Age 67, passed Oct. 6, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert Brennan, devoted mother of Doug D'Alfonso (Cecilia Gallelli) step mother of Robert Brennan (Dawn) Meenan, dear Nanny to Brionna, Taylor, Dylan, Robert A. and William. Survived by her siblings Bill (Kathryn), Patricia Overbay (Barry), Paula Paley (Bim) and the late Rich and Bobby, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila., PA 19147 followed by her Religious Services at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Share online condolences at: rachubinskiandrogersfh.com