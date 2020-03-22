Home

KOLODZIEJ
BARBARA D.
99, on March 13, 2020. Mother of Roberta and Richard. Grand-mother of 4 and great-grand-mother of 3. All her life, Barbara was active in community service, at her children's school, fostering children in need, parti-cipating in Red Cross activities and until recently as a volunteer at Neshaminy Manor. She loved spending time with friends and having lunches out. She lived in-dependently until her 99th year.
A Mass will be said in Barbara's memory at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (235 East State Street, Doylestown). Her ashes will be sent to California for a Memorial Service with her family there.

To send condolences, www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020
