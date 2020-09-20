1/1
BARBARA DEE (Horowitz) FLEISHER
September 19, 2020 of Merion Station, PA and Atlantic City, NJ. Barbara, fondly known as "Bobbi" died peacefully at age 86. She was married for 54 years to the love of her life, the late Allan H. Fleisher. She is survived by her son Kenneth J. Fleisher, Esquire (Dr. Lisa Unger Fleisher) and her daughter Leslie Fleisher, Esquire. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Evelyn Rosalie Fleisher and Michael Wayne Fleisher, and her sister, Linda Weiss. After Evelyn was born, she became "Baba". Barbara was too hard to say and she was "too young to be a grandmother." To the family, she's been Baba ever since. She will be remembered as a loving parent, grandparent, and an amazing friend to many. She was a brilliant businesswoman who started out as a cameo bathing suit model in the 1940s, a dance teacher during her college years, then becoming a wife and mother. She went on to patent her own products in the 1960s, including the Wig Liner. She was profiled in The Evening Bulletin and many other newspapers. Originally, she opened her business in her own basement. She was so successful, she had to hire a company to package for her. She then worked alongside her husband and began her own investment business which she worked at up until her death. She was a natural athlete with trophies for bowling, golf, and ballroom dancing with Allan. But it was her sense of humor and sense of family that defined her. All who knew her loved her stories, jokes, and her ability to love life. She was "unique", a "gem", and "one of a kind". She will be dearly missed by all. Funeral services are private. Condolences may be made online or C/O Joseph Levine & Sons, 4737 Street Rd, Trevose, PA 19053. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Jewish National Tree Fund Center, 42 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021 (usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-center).


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
