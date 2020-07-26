1/
SR. BARBARA DEITRICH CSR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SR. BARBARA DEITRICH, CSR
Suddenly on Wed. July 22, 2020, a Sister of the Redeemer for 49 years. Daughter of the late John and Julia Deitrich. Sr. Barbara is survived by her Religious Sisters and also her sisters Jane, Monica (John), Mary (Joseph), nieces, nephews and grandnephews. Funeral Mass and inurnment will be private with a full Life Celebration at a later date. If so desired a donation in Sr. Barbara's memory may be made to the Sisters of the Redeemer at 1600 Huntingdon Pike Meadowbrook, Pa. 19046. www.Redeemersisters.org

Family Service by Dean Geitner Givnish of Fox Chase 215-745-1106
www.lifecelebration.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved