Suddenly on Wed. July 22, 2020, a Sister of the Redeemer for 49 years. Daughter of the late John and Julia Deitrich. Sr. Barbara is survived by her Religious Sisters and also her sisters Jane, Monica (John), Mary (Joseph), nieces, nephews and grandnephews. Funeral Mass and inurnment will be private with a full Life Celebration at a later date. If so desired a donation in Sr. Barbara's memory may be made to the Sisters of the Redeemer at 1600 Huntingdon Pike Meadowbrook, Pa. 19046. www.Redeemersisters.org
