DUCHOVNAY
BARBARA (nee Skaist)
And has been reunited with her soul mate, best friend and husband, Martin Duchovnay, who passed away on May 7, 2016. Barbara lived a full and rich life. She is survived by her two sons Alan and Andrew, Andrew's wife Pamela Urbas and her beloved sister Margie Goldberg and her husband Stephen, and her grandaughters and their spouses Sara and Clay, Hillary and Mike. and Marley. Barbara is also survived by devoted friend Deborah Shane. Barbara came from a large extended family of caring cousins Irwin Goldstein, Shirley Swerdloff, Neal Levensten, Byon Turnoff, Dee Berkowitz and Susan Shores. Barbara was the owner and manager of a successful clothing store, The Cliffhanger, in Ardmore, PA, for many years. Donations may be made in honor of Barbara to the Second Alarmer's Rescue Squad, 307 Davisville Rd., P.O Box 90, Willow Grove, PA 19090. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
BARBARA (nee Skaist)
And has been reunited with her soul mate, best friend and husband, Martin Duchovnay, who passed away on May 7, 2016. Barbara lived a full and rich life. She is survived by her two sons Alan and Andrew, Andrew's wife Pamela Urbas and her beloved sister Margie Goldberg and her husband Stephen, and her grandaughters and their spouses Sara and Clay, Hillary and Mike. and Marley. Barbara is also survived by devoted friend Deborah Shane. Barbara came from a large extended family of caring cousins Irwin Goldstein, Shirley Swerdloff, Neal Levensten, Byon Turnoff, Dee Berkowitz and Susan Shores. Barbara was the owner and manager of a successful clothing store, The Cliffhanger, in Ardmore, PA, for many years. Donations may be made in honor of Barbara to the Second Alarmer's Rescue Squad, 307 Davisville Rd., P.O Box 90, Willow Grove, PA 19090. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.