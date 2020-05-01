BARBARA (Skaist) DUCHOVNAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUCHOVNAY
BARBARA (nee Skaist)
And has been reunited with her soul mate, best friend and husband, Martin Duchovnay, who passed away on May 7, 2016. Barbara lived a full and rich life. She is survived by her two sons Alan and Andrew, Andrew's wife Pamela Urbas and her beloved sister Margie Goldberg and her husband Stephen, and her grandaughters and their spouses Sara and Clay, Hillary and Mike. and Marley. Barbara is also survived by devoted friend Deborah Shane. Barbara came from a large extended family of caring cousins Irwin Goldstein, Shirley Swerdloff, Neal Levensten, Byon Turnoff, Dee Berkowitz and Susan Shores. Barbara was the owner and manager of a successful clothing store, The Cliffhanger, in Ardmore, PA, for many years. Donations may be made in honor of Barbara to the Second Alarmer's Rescue Squad, 307 Davisville Rd., P.O Box 90, Willow Grove, PA 19090. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved