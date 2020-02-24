|
|
FRANK
BARBARA E.
passed away on 19 Feb. 2020. at the age of 79, an unfortunate sufferer of Alzheimer's Disease.
A native of S. Carolina, she spent most of her adult life in Philadelphia and LBI, NJ before moving to the Miami area. She received a BA from Temple and a MA from Villanova, both in Psychology. In 1982, she found her true self as a painter. In 1992, she served as the Chair of Art in the Armory and for 30 years was Chair of the Art Committee of the LBI Foundation and also served on its Board of Directors for many years. Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years Herb, two children and four grand children. Honoring Barbara's passion for dogs, contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741, 435-644-2001 ext 4801 or bestfriends.org/donate
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly. A friends and family gathering is being planned for the near future.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020