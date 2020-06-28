BARBARA E. McCULLOUGH
McCULLOUGH
BARBARA E.


73, noted fine artist and graphic designer, of Salt Lake City, formerly of Chestnut Hill, PA and New York, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the younger child of the late Victoria and James McCullough of Chestnut Hill. Ms. McCullough is survived by her loving family: her sister and brother-in-law, Carol McC. Fitzgerald and Hon. James J. Fitzgerald, III; her niece, Melissa A. Fitzgerald; and her nephews, James J. Fitzgerald, IV, and Craig McC. Fitzgerald and their families.
Barbara was a proud graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Class of 1968, and studied at the Tyler School of Art, New York University and with some of the great artists of our time. Barbara was a well-respected fine artist, and, in her words, was "passionate about all things visual". Art was Barbara's "joy and truest language of expression." She received numerous awards during her career in consumer advertising and branding.
She always exhibited her pride and enthusiasm as a Penn alumna. In Utah, she co-founded the very popular annual "Penn/Wharton Sundance Schmooze", an informal gathering in conjunction with the Sundance Film Festival.
"Barbara was an extraordinary artist, whose heart was filled with love, kindness, and generosity. Despite her health challenges in recent years, she pursued her art and continued to inspire those whose lives she touched, with her dry wit and joyful sense of humor, " her family said.
A memorial celebration will be held in the future.
Contributions may be made to
The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, Memo: in honor of Barbara McCullough, The Class of 1968 Endowed Scholarship Fund, and sent to
The Penn Fund, University of Pennsylvania, Suite 300, FMC Building, 2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, Attn: Dennis Disbrow.

JACOB F. RUTH F.H.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
