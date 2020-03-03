|
|
GOLDBLUM
BARBARA F. (nee Fishkin)
on February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert; Loving mother of Deborah (Darrin) Uhl, Rebecca (Graham) Kilshaw and the late Joseph Goldblum; Adoring grandmother of Joshua, Nathan, Adina, Noah, Elias and Gabriella. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Wednesday, 11 AM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Haym Salomon Mem. Park. Following interment all are invited to the home of Debby and Darrin Uhl. Shiva will continue Thursday at the home of Becky and Graham Kilshaw. Contributions in her memory may be made to Joseph Goldblum Library Fund at Or Ami, 708 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 or MANNA, PO Box 301814, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020