BARBARA IRENE (Althouse) HALLMAN
HALLMAN
BARBARA IRENE (nee Althouse)
of Bryn Mawr, PA died on June 3rd, 2020. Daughter of the late Elmer E. and Irene Barton Althouse; survived by her sister, Diane A. Fatz (John) of Sunset Beach, NC and nieces and nephews. Due to present health concerns, the service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your favorite charity would be appreciated.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH

www.chadwickmckinney.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
