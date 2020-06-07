BARBARA J. (Ostasiewski) DESTEPHANO
DESTEPHANO
BARBARA J. (nee Ostasiewski)


On June 1, 2020, Age 67, of Runnemede, NJ. Loving mother of Sherry (Jeff) Perkins of Magnolia, NJ, Nicole DeStephano (Adam Flores) of Wall, NJ and the late Thomas B. Hooper IV; Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Kaylie, Sara, Dylan, Aiden, Rylie, Amanda, Ryan, Megan; great-grand-mother to Joey; Dear sister in Christ to Dawn Taylor.
Barbara was active in her church, Calvary Chapel of South Jersey, for many years. She volunteered for various Christian ministries. She was a Civil War reenactor and loved to knit and crochet. What meant most to her was spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Barbara may be made to Seeds of Hope Ministries/SHAN 1700 S. Broadway, Camden, NJ 08104. https://www.seedsofhopeministries.org/she-has-a-name/; Due to current restrictions, a Memorial Service for Barbara will be held at a later date. Please refer to www.kainmurphy.com for updated information. KAIN- MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, Haddonfield, NJ (856) 429-1945.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

