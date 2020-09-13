1/1
Barbara J. (Zibulsky) Kenney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away


peacefully on September 10, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born to Peter and Margaret Zibulsky and was raised in South Philadelphia. She will be remembered as a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and GG. Barb enjoyed playing computer games of chance. She is the beloved wife of 46 years to Thomas "TK" Kenney. Loving mother of Colleen Kenney and Melissa Kenney. Dearest grandmother of Alyssa, Sabrina, Nina, Ava, Richard, Brianna and GG of Nicholas and Dante. Sister of Margaret "Peggy" (late Fred) Nicolai and the late Carol (recently deceased Dennis Hill) Giampietro. Sister-in-law of Bill (Desi) Kenney, Patricia Porter, Ronny (Carol) Kenney, John (Rita) Joyce, Rosemarie Joyce, Ellen (Len) Click and the late Joseph Kenney and Francis Kenney. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday Eve 6 to 8:30 PM at the Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home (3 rd &Wolf Streets). Funeral Home Service 8:30 PM. Burial private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
08:30 PM
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc Murphy Ruffenach Brian W Donnelly Fh Pc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved