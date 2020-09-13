Passed away
peacefully on September 10, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born to Peter and Margaret Zibulsky and was raised in South Philadelphia. She will be remembered as a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and GG. Barb enjoyed playing computer games of chance. She is the beloved wife of 46 years to Thomas "TK" Kenney. Loving mother of Colleen Kenney and Melissa Kenney. Dearest grandmother of Alyssa, Sabrina, Nina, Ava, Richard, Brianna and GG of Nicholas and Dante. Sister of Margaret "Peggy" (late Fred) Nicolai and the late Carol (recently deceased Dennis Hill) Giampietro. Sister-in-law of Bill (Desi) Kenney, Patricia Porter, Ronny (Carol) Kenney, John (Rita) Joyce, Rosemarie Joyce, Ellen (Len) Click and the late Joseph Kenney and Francis Kenney. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday Eve 6 to 8:30 PM at the Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home (3 rd &Wolf Streets). Funeral Home Service 8:30 PM. Burial private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.