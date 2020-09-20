On Sept. 18, 2020, of Audubon, NJ. Age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Kushner. Dear mother of Gregory H., Mark S. (Lauren) and Brian E. Loving grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 10. Predeceased by her brother, William Brown. Barbara was a proud graduate of the class of 1950, Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden. A longtime resident of Audubon, NJ, Barbara was also a retired employee of McAndrews & Forbes Co. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Sicklerville United Methodist Church, 406 Church Rd., Sicklerville, NJ 08081. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
.