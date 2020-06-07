BARBARA J. (Singleton) STAHLMAN
STAHLMAN
BARBARA J. (nee Singleton)
age 87, on June 3, 2020, of Freedom Village, formerly of Newtown Square. Beloved wife of the late Bill N. and devoted mother of James E. (Lori), Janet E. Baer (E. Scott), Tracey S. Philipp (Dave), and Karen S. Bosio (John). Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and her sister, Dorothy Safanie. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to Wayne United Methodist Church, 210 S. Wayne Ave., Wayne 19087. Interment private; Memorial service to be scheduled at a time to be determined.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
