|
|
HYLINSKI
BARBARA JEAN (Fazio)
Beloved wife of Dr. Joseph H. Hylinski. Daughter of the late Dr. Frank Fazio and Eleanor (Pompizzi) Fazio-Houseman. Stepdaughter of Robert Houseman. President and Salutatorian of Ravenhill Academy. Received her B.S. and M.A. degrees from St. Joseph's University; member of the drama club.
Teacher at St. Mary's and St. Lucy's Manayunk. First female teacher in a major subject in the history of North Catholic high School Philadelphia. Also, moderator of the karate club and counseling department. After a kidney transplant, years of dialysis, lupus, heart attack, diabetes and cancer battles, she led an exciting and full life.
As an advisor to Gov. Ridge, occasional actress, lecturer, reporter journalist, world traveler, board member of the Delaware Valley Lupus Association, volunteer with the Gift of Life, donor program and benefactor. She worked on a national stamp for organ donation, made a commercial promoting organ donation, and on the passing of "Be an organ donor" Bill on Pennsylvania licenses. Helped organize the first lupus and transplant walks.
She went to the transplant Olympics many times. A consultant to the Padre Pio Prayer Group. Former member of the Sons of Italy. Former member of Whitemarsh Valley Country Club; Blue Bell country club and Aviation country club. A member of the Roxborough Hospital women's club and member of the National Association of Teachers. A lover of laughing yoga. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, her brother Frank; and husband Joe.
Services and interment private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later time.
Condolence may be shared at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 19, 2020