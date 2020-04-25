|
|
DOMENICK
BARBARA JOAN (nee Walker)
82, of Wayne, PA peacefully entered into eternal life on Thursday April 23, 2020 after suffering from a lengthily illness. Barbara was the loving wife of Fred Domenick, Jr. and daughter of the late Katherine (Nee McDonald) & the late Irvine Walker. Barbara was a lifelong resident of the Berwyn, Wayne area. Barbara was a 1955 graduate of St. Katherine's HS & upon graduating, Barbara was employed with Wyeth Laboratories as an Administrative Assistant. Barbara & Fred were married on May 30, 1960. Barbara's true life mission began when she became a mother and the biggest supporter of her 5 children: Fred III (Astrid), Thomas (Danielle), David (Patricia), Michael (Michelle) and Cheryl (Joe) Falcone. Barbara's most rewarding goal in life was her family. Her sacrifice and dedication to making her husband and five children her only priority in life will be long remembered, and cherished as part of her amazing legacy. Barbara's love of family has been poured down to her 14 grandchildren: Fred IV, Stephanie, Bryanna, Thomas, Anthony, Steven, Christopher, Alec (Madison), Nathan, Bella, Brodi, Gabriella, Joseph and Sophia. Her love and adoration live in each one of her children and grandchildren. Also surviving are 2 sisters: Judith and Kathleen Walker. Barbara was the cornerstone of the Domenick family and will be sorely missed by everyone. Funeral Services are private by the request of the family. However, Live Streaming from Alleva Funeral Home's Facebook Page will be available www.facebook.com/allevafuneral/; In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Barbara's favorite charity: : 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105, 1-800-822-6344 or www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Paoli, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 25, 2020